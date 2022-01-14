Ravi freaks out and attacks Christian after being dumped by Joy TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will be completely upset after being abandoned by Joy (Lara Tremourox) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The boy will blame Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) for all his misfortune and will attack him in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. Then he will look for Lara (Andréia Horta), determined to fix his life.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (14) , the boy will make a date with Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) and grab him by the collar. Then he will pour out all his wrath.

“The only person who didn’t think I was retarded was Lara. But she’s not here either — and it’s your fault too. Deep down, you’re the one who delays my life!”

Fed up with his friend’s intrigues, Ravi will run after Lara. Upon arriving at the girl’s restaurant, he will find Noca (Marieta Severo) and will say that her granddaughter is the only person who can help him.

“I want Lara to take care of Francisco for me”, says Juan Paiva’s character, referring to his young son. Upon hearing the statement, the cook’s grandmother will be in disbelief.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a plot written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in all. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14th. The reinterpretation of the classic by Benedito Ruy Barbosa will have Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa as protagonists.

