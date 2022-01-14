Real-life ‘Zootopia’? Study shows goldfish can drive

posted on 01/13/2022 15:14 / updated on 01/13/2022 15:15



The vehicle used for the research has a water tank and follows the direction the fish wants – (Credit: Reproduction/LiveScience/YouTube)

In a new experiment, published in the scientific journal Behavioral Brain Research, a goldfish appeared driving a kind of motorized car filled with water.

The study was carried out by Ben-Gurion University in Israel and was premised on understanding the ability of goldfish to drive under stimuli.

The vehicle used for the research has a water tank and follows the direction that the fish wants. For example, when the animal goes to the left of the tank, the car goes to the left as well.

The scientists placed a pink target in the direction the fish should go, with the aim of encouraging the animal to go in that direction.

During the research six goldfish were used. According to the published results, at the beginning of the study the fish followed random and confused paths, but over time, the movements became calmer and more directed.

In the future, the researchers aim to find out whether fish can ‘drive’ along longer and less planned routes.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes