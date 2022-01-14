Real Madrid connects warning sign with Vinicius Jr., Benzema and Modric after beating Barcelona in the Supercup, says newspaper

Even with a victory in the derby against Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid may have important shortages in the decision

For the first time officially outside Spain, barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other this Wednesday (12), in Saudi Arabia, for the semifinal of the Supercopa de España. With the brilliance of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, the Merengues won 3-2 and qualified for the final.

Follow the games Real Madrid in LaLiga broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

But even with the victory, coach Carlo Ancelotti has concerns for Sunday’s final (16). According to the newspaper Sport World, the team will be aware of the medical condition of three of its holders.

Vinicius Jr., Modric and Benzema left the field complaining of pain. The Brazilian and Croatian were even substituted during the match.

Vini’s case, however, seems to be the least worrisome as it is, apparently, about tiredness. Modric, however, could see Valverde, the scorer of the qualifying goal, be his replacement.

In addition to the trio, another doubt for the decision is David Alaba. The Austrian had muscle problems before the classic and was absent, but there is expectation for his return in the decision.