RedeBBB: learn how to follow the disclosure marathon of BBB22 participants | BBB

Attention, pay close attention: the big day has come for us to find out who the BBB22 participants are. For you to know who will be the new brothers and sisters of the most watched house in Brazil, The #RedeBBB will have, this Friday, 1/14, a special marathon with EVERYTHING about the competitors for the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

From the exhibition of the novel “The Carnation and the Rose”, Ana Clara, Rhudson Victor and Rafa Kalimann will be live, on Gshow and Globoplay, to show who are the members of the groups Pipoca and Camarote of Big Brother Brasil 22. You won’t miss it, huh?

In addition, presenters #RedeBBB will receive special guests throughout the broadcast and will be revealing trivia about the new brothers, sharing first impressions and, of course, commenting on expectations for the game.

In the heat of publicizing the 22nd edition of the Big Brother Brazil, the director of genre, cute, shared a video made from inside the most watched house in Brazil with clues from the brothers. In addition to showing parts of the external area of ​​the house, he showed some of the hands of the participants who will be in the dispute for the prize of R$ 1.5 million. Try to find out who they are:

Tadeu Schmidt also participated in the dissemination of tips from the brothers and sisters of BBB22. In a special participation in the “Fantastic”, the new reality presenter said that Brazil will meet participants from the states of Mina Gerais, Ceará, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba, among others, and revealed curiosities of the confined:

It has a teacher, medical student, public relations, influencer, actor.

There’s one who couldn’t bear to live with friends because he couldn’t bear to share a house with troublemakers.

Some people are into classical ballet.

There’s another one who prefers circus.

There are those who have the habit of pressing the flush button with their foot.

There are people who say they only eat junk food on the street hidden from the family.

THE BBB22 has general direction of Rodrigo Dourado, genre direction of cute and presentation of Thaddeus Schmidt. The reality show premieres January 17 on TV Globo.

