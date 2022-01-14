Remo striker recalls title over Paysandu | Sport Pará | Online Diary

Striker Bruno Alves was officially presented by Clube do Remo this Thursday (13). The player has already joined the rest of the Azulino squad in Parauapebas, where the group performs the pre-season. The 29-year-old was the Brazilian champion of the Third Division in 2014 against Paysandu, when he played for Macaé.

– Clube do Remo announces the signing of striker Brenner

“I started in Barueri in São Paulo. I played in the São Paulo Cup and then went to Real Noroeste, in Espírito Santo. I also had a good time at Macaé, where I won the Brazilian title over Paysandu. From then on, I established myself in other clubs, such as Náutico, Red Bull, I also played in Turkey. I passed through Cuiabá, where I got access, Youth, among others. I’m very happy to wear Remo’s shirt and I hope to live up to the heights”, he highlighted.

Forward said he was happy and motivated at Leão | (Photo: Samara Miranda/Remo)

The debut of Filho da Glória e do Triunfo at Parazão 2022 will be on January 27 (Thursday), at 8 pm, at Estádio Evandro Almeida, known as Baenão, against Amazônia. In his first contact with the other players, Bruno said he noticed a strong group and praised the Azulina coaching staff. He also talked about his adaptation in Pará.

“On the first day I noticed a very good group, who received me very well. We have an excellent commission. I’m happy and motivated to be wearing this shirt. I hope to be able to achieve all the goals of the club and, consequently, the personal ones. About the adaptation, I believe I will have no difficulties. I’m from the northeast and it’s hot there too. Here, in a week, the lungs get used to it”, he commented.

Bruno Alves was at Brusque in 2021, where he played 43 games and scored two goals | (Photo: Samara Miranda/Remo)

The Clube de Periçá has an appointment scheduled next Sunday (16) against the Canaã team, at the Benezão Municipal Stadium, in Carajás, at 5 pm. Paulo Bonamigo does not intend to use the players listed as starters for this start of the season and should give the others an opportunity, so that they can be better observed.

“Pre-season friendly is more to get rhythm and get to know your teammates better. The result is not convenient, but it is always good to win. It will be even more useful to get to know the group, the characteristics of each one. I believe it will be a good friendly match and that everything will work out”, concluded Bruno.