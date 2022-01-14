Renato Augusto and Willian train in two periods at Corinthians; Jô remains away by Covid | Corinthians

Corinthians continued the pre-season at CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday afternoon, in São Paulo. The whole group worked in just one period, in the afternoon, but the duo Renato Augusto and Willian did double work on site, after missing the first two days of preparation.

After an activity in the morning, in the afternoon, the midfielder and the striker did the initial part of the training with the group and went on to a specific activity with the physical preparation team. Both were with Covid but came back after negative tests. Jô is still away for the same reason.

On the field, Sylvinho promoted a collective in a reduced field. The objective was to pass the ball through one of the three goals on each side of the lawn. Before that, the players started the activity with the traditional bobinho, called by the club of “rondo”.

Sylvinho, Willian and Gabriel in Corinthians training at CT

Meanwhile, the goalkeepers remained with the position coaches, Marcelo Carpes and Luiz Fernando dos Santos. This Friday, the squad will do another training session in the afternoon, on the fifth day of pre-season.

So far, the only reinforcement to appear in the photos of the activities is the midfielder Paulinho, who will be officially presented this Friday. Left-back Bruno Melo, on loan from Fortaleza, is already training with the group, but has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Corinthians is close to hiring Ivan, Ponte Preta’s goalkeeper. Defender Robson Bambu should land in Brazil this Friday, to be evaluated by the club’s doctors and sign a loan contract.

Corinthians debut in the Campeonato Paulista takes place on January 25, against Ferroviária, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. This Sunday, Timão will play a training game with Inter de Limeira, at CT Joaquim Grava.

