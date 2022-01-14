Retail sales rise 0.6% in November, above market expectations

The sales volume of the national retail trade from October to November 2021 had a positive variation of 0.6%, showed this Friday (14) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the annual comparison, the fall was of 4.2%.

The data came above expectations. The expectation, according to the Refinitiv consensus, was that retail sales would remain stable on a monthly basis and fall by 6.5% compared to the same month in 2020.

The IBGE highlights that, even with the advance on the monthly basis, more than half of the activities had a negative result in the period. In the year, retail accumulates a high of 1.9% and in the last twelve months, also growth of 1.9%.

Five of the eight activities surveyed had negative rates in November. Even so, retail advanced, mainly driven by the growth of hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (0.9%). Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetics items also increased (1.2%) and other articles for personal and domestic use (2.2%).

The volume of sales of furniture and household appliances decreased 2.3%, as well as textiles, apparel and footwear (-1.9%), fuels and lubricants (-1.4%) and books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (- 1.4%). Office, IT and communication equipment and supplies changed -0.1%, which indicates stability.

“What we saw was a much less intense Black Friday, in terms of sales volume, than in 2020, when this period of promotions was better, especially for the largest retail chains”, analyzes the research manager, Cristiano Santos. . “This is partly due to inflation, but also to a change in the consumption profile, as some purchases were made in October or even in the first semester, when there was greater availability of credit and the phenomenon of discounts. This advanced Black Friday in some ways for some chains.”

In the expanded retail trade, the 0.5% growth in volume of sales in November was influenced by the positive rates of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces (0.7%) and construction material (0.8%). after the previous month’s negative results, -0.4% and -0.8%, respectively.

annual comparison

Retail trade dropped 4.2% in November, compared to the same month in 2020. Seven of the eight activities investigated had negative rates, especially furniture and appliances (-21.5%), fuels and lubricants (-7, 1%), other articles for personal and domestic use (-2.6%) and fabrics, clothing and footwear (-4.4%).

The other segments that fell compared to November 2020 were hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.5%), office equipment and supplies, IT and communication (-5.6%), and books , newspapers, magazines and stationery (-14.4%).

The only activity that grew in November, compared to the same month in 2020, was pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic items (+2.5%).

In the expanded retail trade, the vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces sector increased by 1.7% compared to November 2020, while construction material fell by 4.1% in the period.

Sales decline in 14 federation units

From October to November 2021, the retail trade had negative results in 14 of the 27 federation units, especially Paraíba (-3.1%), Piauí (-3.0%) and Bahia (-2.8%). . On the other hand, in the positive field, there are 13 FUs, the main ones being Roraima (3.7%), Rio de Janeiro (2.8%) and Federal District (2.7%).

In the expanded retail trade, 14 FUs also had negative rates. The most intense were in Paraíba (-6.8%), Tocantins (-6.1%) and Alagoas (-5.1%). Already pressing positively, there are 12 federation units, with emphasis on Rio de Janeiro (2.1%), Amazonas (1.9%) and Rondônia (1.7%). Amapá was stable (0.0%).

(with IBGE News Agency)

