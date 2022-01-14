Retailer share forgotten by the market could almost double in value in 2022, says BofA – Money Times

Far from the spotlight of big retailers, like Magazine Luiza (MLGU3) and Via (VIIA3), a Quero-Quero stores has great potential to deliver results, says the bank of america (BofA) in a report sent to customers.

The bank has a buy recommendation for the shares, with a target price of R$ 18, up 90% compared to the closing on Wednesday (12).

According to analysts, the low market share suggests an opportunity for Lojas Quero-Quero’s core business to grow 10 times in the long term.

By analysts’ calculations, Quero-Quero has a 5.4% market share in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná.

“This penetration is still very low in cities with populations below 300,000. They are looking for a combination of tax oversight, digitalization, balance sheet strength and execution to enable LJQQ to triple its market share in the long term.”

In addition, more than 60% of the markets in Santa Catarina and Paraná do not have the retailer’s presence, he recalls. The states of São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul are the company’s next targets.

Next stop: e-commerce

Even with the expansion of the physical store network, it is in e-commerce that BofA sees the greatest opportunity for Quero-Quero. In the bank’s view, digital efforts may be worth more than the network’s current market value.

“If they increase sales by 25% to 30% over a four-year period, we suggest that the incremental value could exceed the current market value,” he says.

In October last year, the company began testing digital interfaces in the store, with the addition of 20,000 new SKUs (Inventory Maintenance Unit, in Portuguese), with up to 9,000 items.

The campaign was a success, which made the company expand the initiative to another 140 units in the year-end sales season.

“We now expect a full digital experience to be across the chain by April. New items increase Lojas Quero-Quero’s total addressable market by about 50%, have higher margins and add low incremental expenses,” he notes.

Quero-Quero’s shares are down 14% in 2022. Since its IPO in August 2020, the share has dropped 32%.