Ricardo Goulart does his 1st training session at Santos; Carille gets two more reinforcements – 01/13/2022

Coach Fábio Carille had three important news in Santos’ training today (13). Attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart, midfielder Carlos Sánchez and striker Léo Baptistão performed at CT Rei Pelé and have already started the pre-season with the professional squad.

Officially announced as the new number 10 last Tuesday, Goulart arrived in the morning for his first activity with the group and has already done intense physical work with the ball on the CT lawn. Peixe is in no hurry for the debut of the big reinforcement for 2022.

Sánchez and Baptistão carried out tests for Covid-19 this Thursday and were negative for the disease. The athletes were asymptomatic and safely met their isolation deadline before being released to return.

Following the health protocols and with the supervision of infectologist Evaldo Stanislau, the duo will continue with the post-covid procedures in the coming days, as well as Ângelo, Luiz Felipe, Vinicius Zanocelo and Marinho, who also returned after positive for the disease.