Rio Innovation Week brings together big names in the sector, with more than 500 speakers until Sunday | Rio de Janeiro

The city of Rio de Janeiro will receive from this Thursday (13) big names in the technology and innovation market during the four days of the Rio Innovation Week, held until Sunday (16) at the Jockey Clube Brasileiro, in Gávea, South Zone of capital.

Names like the co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, the president of Virgin, Richard Branson, and the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, confirmed their presence at the event as speakers. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 pm, with the presence of Mayor Eduardo Paes and Governor Cláudio Castro.

Altogether, they will be 500 speakers, more of thousand startups and 190 exhibitors spread over 40 thousand square meters (see the complete schedule). The passport to participate in every day costs R$ 490 (see how to buy).

The Secretary of State for Tourism of Rio de Janeiro will have a themed tent covering 2 thousand square meters. The space will be for the tourism and innovation professionals, in addition to the main players in the production chain.

The idea of ​​the folder is to encourage investment in startups that can support and accelerate the digital transformation of the market.

“Tourists are increasingly looking for new technologies that can speed up the bureaucratic stages of their travels, such as, for example, buying tickets, tours and bookings at accommodation facilities. In addition, the dissemination of tourist destinations and attractions has a very positive result when carried out through applications or other technological procedures. The event is an opportunity for the public and private sectors of Brazil and Rio de Janeiro to have access to what is happening in innovation in the world and implement in their respective areas”, commented the Secretary of Tourism of the state, Gustavo Tutuca.

In the place reserved for the secretariat, lectures are scheduled on topics such as Digitization of Tourist Business, Digital Nomadism, Turistech Venture Capital, Digital Tourist Experience, among others.

Mayors of Rio and Miami together

A panel this Thursday will gather Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, and Eduardo Paes. They will talk about the challenges of transforming a city into a hub of innovation, encouraging the generation of new business, in addition to the installation of companies focused on new models of action.

“Rio Innovation Week represents an invaluable initiative. We are fully committed to making Rio de Janeiro a future hub of technology and innovation in Latin America. And thus stimulating more business, employment and income in Rio de Janeiro”, said Fábio Queiróz, one of the creators and president of the Organizing Council of the event.

To enter the event, proof of the complete vaccination schedule is mandatory, with presentation of the vaccination document provided at the time of immunization or the Covid Certificate obtained by the “Connect SUS” application of the Ministry of Health.

It is also necessary to respect established health protocols, such as distancing and wearing masks.