Rio Innovation Week takes big names in global technology to RJ

The capital of Rio de Janeiro receives up to one of the biggest technology and innovation events in Latin America. Rio Inovation week comes with a challenge to show that the two words in practice can be simpler and more accessible than you think.

The president of the Organizing Council of the event, Fábio Queiroz, says that Innovation is not necessarily linked to great discoveries or just cutting-edge technology.

In addition to bringing the public closer to technology, the event also wants to put Rio on the path of development in the area. According to Fábio Queiroz, Rio Inovation week it is part of a process for the city to become a center of technology and innovation, also generating employment and income.

In four days, they will pass through Rio Inovation week more than 500 lecturers, in addition to twelve hundred startups and 190 exhibitors. Among the speakers are Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin group, responsible for one of the first space tourism trips on the planet, who will speak at -fair with the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil, Marcos Pontes; Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple; and Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, who will participate in a conversation with his fellow Rio de Janeiro native, Eduardo Paes.

An experience is reserved for the public in which they can actually touch the technology. The event has virtual reality spaces and robots circulating around the event site. Among them, the three-meter-tall Robozão, which is a hit on social media; Roboteria’s Icebot, which serves ice cream; and Tinbot, the first interactive Brazilian robot.

All the schedule and information about tickets to participate in Rio Inovation week that takes place at the Jocquei Club da Gávea, in the south of Rio, can be accessed on the event’s website.