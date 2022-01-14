RJ Secretary of Agriculture participates in Rio Innovation Week

The Rio Innovation Week, which started this Thursday (1/13), at 10 am, aims to transform Rio de Janeiro into a state of reference in innovation and technological entrepreneurship. The unprecedented event plays a key role in the resumption of the productive sector after the Covid-19 crisis, boosting business, generating new opportunities and connecting sectors and investors.

The Secretary of State for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Supply will participate in the event during the four days in the pavilion AgroRio Tech, which brings together speakers, exhibitors, startups and investors to discuss what is most innovative in the agricultural sector. On the occasion, the agriculture of the future will be presented, which will facilitate access to new technologies to promote business, integrate knowledge and promote the new tools available to develop family farming and agribusiness.

– Rio Innovation Week is a very important event for agribusiness in our state and puts the city on the circuit of international technology and innovation events. Agro is present in the AgroRio Tech pavilion represented by our affiliate PESAGRO. Being able to have contact with the technology of the future and acquire knowledge in the development of rural activities and fishing is one of the objectives of this meeting. – highlights Marcelo Queiroz, Secretary of Agriculture.

The company linked to the Department of Agriculture, PESAGRO-RIO, is the promoter of the AgroRio Tech pavilion. Those who visit the space will have the opportunity to visit the stand of the company responsible for research and production of technology for agribusiness in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to PESAGRO, the others linked to SEAPPA – EMATER, FIPERJ and CEASA – will also be on site, which also has stands from EMBRAPA, FAERJ and Banco do Brasil. President Paulo Renato Marques highlights the role of technology for the development of rural activities.

– PESAGRO, as a research company, believes that applied technology is the most efficient way to promote development and improvement in the lives of rural producers. That’s why it’s so important to participate in events like Rio Innovation Week, so that this knowledge is taken to the largest number of people and we actively collaborate for the growth of agribusiness in Rio de Janeiro. – highlights Paulo Renato Marques.

With almost 2,000 mtwo the AgroRio Tech pavilion will have an extensive program. Over the four days of the event, the pavilion will receive 45 speakers, 20 rural producers and agribusinesses and 35 startups that present innovative solutions for the development of agribusiness.