Rodrigo Caetano admits Atlético-MG’s search for Edenílson and says Internacional does not want to negotiate him | football

Atlético-MG’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, admitted this Thursday that the club had consulted with midfielder Edenílson, but that Internacional, the player’s club, does not intend to negotiate with him. The leader also explained that there was no counter-proposal from the gauchos.

“We consulted Internacional, and Internacional was emphatic that it does not want to negotiate with the athlete”

– Above average player, both on and off the field. Athlete who worked with me at Internacional, above average. It has a contract with International. Other news that emerged, that Internacional made a counter-proposal, zero. So far, zero. Inter did not open up the possibility. At least until the present moment – said the director of football.

Edenílson was one of the highlights of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, which ended up taking the player to the Brazilian National Team. At Inter since 2017, the midfielder has played 252 games for the Rio Grande do Sul team. He hit the nets on 38 occasions. Last season, he played 54 games, with 15 goals and nine assists.

This Thursday, the director of football at Galo gave a long press conference. The main point was the officialization of Atlético-MG’s coach for 2022. The Minas Gerais team closed with Antônio Mohamed. El Turco as he prefers to be called will be the alvinegro commander for the next season.