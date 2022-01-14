Rodrigo Caetano exposes behind the scenes about Diego Costa’s contractual termination and search for reinforcements in the market

Atlético-MG held this Thursday (13), a live to interact with fans and present the new technician. After the presentation, the football director of the club Rodrigo Caetano spoke to the press and talked about the negotiations that involved the departure of players from the team since it ended last season.

“Everyone knows the number (of sales) that should be reached in 2021 and we didn’t. For many reasons, including the impact of the pandemic. Another point is that we managed to reverse the logic and achieve revenues that were not projected through the sports results we achieved. […] we strongly believe in the continuity of what has been done so far, but it was necessary (sell Alonso)”.

Junior Alonso was captain of the team in the achievements of last season said goodbye to the club a year and a half at the mining club. Rodrigo Caetano talked about the player’s departure, which was the third biggest sale in the history of rooster: “We regret the loss. Junior was not only a great defender, but also a great figure representing the issue of leadership. We received a good proposal and as everything in Galo is defined by the collegiate, they decided that this was the best thing to do at this moment. We have goals that are not just restricted to the field and we have to achieve”.

THE executive even talked about the players who were loaned, among the most recent were; Nathan, Hyoran and Alan Franco. With the change in the loan policy, where the receiving club is fully responsible for the player’s salaries, the board believes that it will have an economic relief and will be able to go in search of reinforcements: “This change of some parts is not technical. We are not comparing those who leave to those who arrive. It is a need for the club to make financial adjustments. The case of Alan Franco, who went to the MLS with the intention of having a bigger score. Nathan, who was important and decisive, but whose intention was to have more opportunities. We are finalizing Hyoran’s loan, in the same model, to RB Bragantino”.

Diego Costa the team arrived with star status, but is already leaving. Rodrigo spoke about the negotiations for the striker’s contract termination: “At the end of the season he came to us, expressing a desire to leave. The reasons given were adaptation and personal issues. He was an important part of our achievements. He is a competitive athlete and he gave himself to the fullest. When he came to Brazil, he was afraid of adapting. He always made it clear that if he didn’t feel comfortable, we could make some sort of arrangement for leaving. We understand it’s good to accept your request and we are building a good agreement for all parties. It is very likely that he will not be with us this season. Regarding the fine, it was agreed back there that there would be no fine for both sides”, finished.