Rodrigo Hilbert: After building a chapel to marry Fernanda Lima, the model decided to please his children by building a roller coaster

The heartthrob is known for his creativity and talent when it comes to pleasing his children and wife.

Rodrigo Hilbert, married to Fernanda Lima, is adored by Brazilian internet users. The host of the culinary show, Tempero de Família, is well known on the internet for being considered the “perfect” father and husband. The guy cooks, is handsome, talented and, as if that wasn’t enough, he still builds various artifacts for his wife and children.

Much is said about the heartthrob’s constructions, as Rodrigo is famous and rich, so he could acquire it through conventional means, such as, for example, buying in a store. The constructions that had the most repercussions among internet users were: a wooden house for the children, a stove made from an old piece of furniture, and as if all that were not enough, the actor built, earlier this year, a chapel for marry Fernanda Lima.

One of his latest constructions was not well regarded by some netizens, given that many criticized and judged the new object “unnecessary”. A chair made from a broken shovel and broom was called “ugly” and “uncomfortable” by followers, however, the actor won praise for his creativity and ability to build a firm chair out of “junk”.

His last construction just didn’t surpass the chapel, but it was just as amazing. The model revealed on his social media that he had built a roller coaster for his children, but the project had not gone as expected. On his Instagram, you can see the process of building the project.