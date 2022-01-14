Ronaldo Giovanelli criticizes Donelli’s eventual departure from Corinthians and values ​​the goalkeeper’s potential

the former goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli took a stand on the possibility of exiting Matheus Donelli from Corinthians. For Timão’s idol, the 19-year-old has a lot of potential and the Parque São Jorge club should not give up on the athlete.

“I’m after a matter about Matheus Donelli and the arrival of Ivan. I’m not going to say anything now because I want to wear the information. If you’re talking about experience, the Corinthians coach doesn’t have it for Libertadores. Whoever is judging the boy doesn’t have the capacity to do so. The kid, in addition to being world champion at the age of 17, was the Golden Glove“, said Giovanelli, during the Jogo Aberto program, from TV Band.

The matter was also on the agenda of the press conference with the alvinegra board this Wednesday, where Duilio said he was unaware of the possible negotiation. In the same program, Ronaldo continued to raise arguments against the departure of Donelli, who participated in the world title with the Brazilian Under-17 Team and was the best goalkeeper in the championship.

“I’m still going to wear the information and then come here, I’m watching. The kid has the capacity, and he has the capacity to stay at Corinthians for a long time. My revolt is that you have a 19-year-old kid, Matheus Donelli, with a wonderful curriculum, and they’re bringing Ivan because he played in Serie B and will have more capacity than the boy. The boy faced teams from Europe and was world champion,” he said.

Donelli made his professional debut for Corinthians in 2021 and became Cássio’s immediate backup after Walter’s departure. The boy played in five games, four wins and one draw. At 19, he is part of the substitute goalkeeper squad along with Guilherme Castellani and Carlos Miguel. For Ronaldo Giovanelli, shirt 32 would fit in any European team.

“I know he has a great manager. He fits in any team in Europe today. And why doesn’t it work for Corinthians? He has been with Corinthians since he was nine years old.. I want to know more. I’m still the guy who wore the Corinthians shirt the most even after 30 years I stopped playing. Now there’s a rare gem, what are you going to do with this rare gem? 30 years without a kid showing up there, and a world champion appeared, Glova de Ouro, and you are going to give up the boy”, he concluded.

