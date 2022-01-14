Rose reveals the truth to Guilherme

In the next chapters of The More Life, the Better!, rose (Bárbara Colen) finds herself with no way out and decides to tell the whole truth to William (Matthew Solano). She surprises her husband by revealing details of her romance with Baby (Vladimir Brichta).

It all starts when Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) devises a plan to separate her son from her daughter-in-law for good and puts a photo of the ex-couple in the surgeon’s things. Disturbed by the discovery, he decides to act to catch the two in the act.

With that, the doctor plants a bug in his wife’s purse, in order to spy on her relationship with the ace during the dinner that Tina (Agnes Brichta) and big tiger (Matheus Abreu) ​​prepared to introduce the families. However, nothing happens between them and Guilherme submits them to a new test.

So, the surgeon invents that he has to leave early from dinner and asks that the fiancé of Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) Leave Rose at home. With no way to escape, the brother of Ron (Felipe Abib) accepts the request and a mood strikes between the ex-couple at the time of farewell.

The two kiss, not imagining that Guilherme is watching the scene through the camera hidden in his wife’s bag. Furious, the son of Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) does not hesitate and goes to the player’s car to get satisfaction, as soon as the wife leaves.

