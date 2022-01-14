Santa Isabel, Argentina, is overrun by beetles. watch video

Located in the Argentine province of La Pampa, the city of Santa Isabel was infested by thousands of beetles on Monday (10/1). According to experts, the “invasion” of insects has intensified due to a heat wave that is affecting the entire southern region of the American continent.

In images shared on social media, residents of the region show the beetles in boxes, buildings, culverts, swimming pools and parks.

The head of the Santa Isabel Police Department, Omar Sabaidini, said in an interview with Info Huella that the number of beetles caused damage to some properties.

“The amount that exists is impressive. In some cases, the roofs of buildings were damaged. At the police station they damaged the ceiling and, in a commercial establishment, the ceiling. At a gas station, they covered the drains,” Sabaidini reported.

Meteorologist Cindy Fernández explained on Twitter that “the western Pampas have been experiencing one of the worst beetle invasions for weeks. They tend to gather in cities because of the light and are very annoying and smelly.” According to her, to fight the plague, some places have turned off public lighting and lit fire drums to attract the insects.

“They are harmless, but they fly uncontrollably and hit hard on everything they encounter. The number and weight of these insects can damage roofs and structures,” Cindy wrote.

