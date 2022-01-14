São Paulo backs off in business with Lucas Ribeiro; crowd reaction to intimate video influences decision | São Paulo

São Paulo retreated in the intention of hiring defender Lucas Ribeiro, who defended Internacional last year.

An intimate video case involving a minor under the age of 14, allegedly leaked by the athlete in 2018, when the player was still defending Vitória and was 19 years old, caused the São Paulo board to put the brakes on the negotiation.

The club was negotiating to sign the athlete on a season-long loan with an option to buy. Now, he is trying to “understand the case”, according to a source. Fans started a campaign on social networks for São Paulo to stop the negotiation.

So far, the club says it has not yet had access to the judicial process of the episode and awaits more information about the case to make a decision. Lucas Ribeiro owns the economic rights linked to Hoffenheim, from Germany.

The player’s representatives claim he is innocent. According to a person connected to the athlete, the case was closed “a long time ago” and Lucas was not the author of the filming or the exhibition of the intimate video.

The case that could result in São Paulo’s withdrawal took place just over three years ago, still at the beginning of the 22-year-old’s career.

In 2018, Lucas Ribeiro would have filmed a friend having sex with a minor under 14 and published it in Instagram stories mode.

According to information published at the time by UOL, the player would then have deleted the video and apologized for the act, but he was sued by the young woman’s family. The video spread across the internet and WhatsApp groups.

According to information from UOL, the parties submitted a financial agreement in 2019, but there was no agreement after Lucas Ribeiro changed lawyers. From the sale of the player to Germany, the case dragged on even more, since the athlete was no longer found by the courts.

According to the report, the process has been stopped since October 2019. There was also nothing new since Lucas Ribeiro started to defend Internacional, in August 2020, when Justice could easily find the player to answer about the case.

Ge contacted lawyer Wang iu Bastos Aelo, who defended the young woman in the case. However, there was no response to messages until the publication of this report.

