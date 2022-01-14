São Paulo easily beats São Bernardo and goes to the 3rd phase of Copinha – 01/13/2022

Closing the games of the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Juniores, São Paulo played a practically flawless game in the initial stage and qualified without any surprises by beating São Bernardo 3-0 at the Anacleto Campanella stadium. The goals of the night were scored by Maioli, Caio and Léo, all in the first half.

In the third phase, play-off, coach Alex’s boys will face São Caetano, their opponent in the group stage. In the morning, the São Paulo ABC team beat Londrina 1-0 and sealed the vacancy. The match against São Paulo will be on Saturday, at a time yet to be announced by the Paulista Federation.

SPFC tables finish with the opponent

The tricolor dominance occurred from the first minutes. In the second turn of the pointer, Maioli received on the left side, passed two players and played for Vitinho before receiving at the entrance of the area and taking it from goalkeeper Diego. 1 – 0. Ten minutes later, Caio received a throw, scored with Pedrinho and received it back to kick cross and extend: 2 to 0 very easily.

Is it just a nice goal?

If the first two goals had beautiful exchanges of passes, the third of the Tricolor drew attention by the category in the finalization. Still in the first half, Léo received the pass from Talles Wander in the half-moon and took it first to hit the left corner of the goalkeeper. 3-0 and classification already forwarded before the break.

Foot on the brake, goal offside and crossbar

With just over ten minutes into the second half, coach Alex had already made three of the five substitutions at São Paulo, which even continued better, but visibly with his foot on the brakes to manage the classification.

Effortlessly, Caio even made the fourth of the tricolor, but the referee signaled offside and annulled the goal. On the São Bernardo side, the team’s best move in the final stage came from Antonio’s header, which stopped at the crossbar of goalkeeper Young.