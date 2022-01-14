São Paulo’s board of directors evaluates agreement for termination with Pablo

São Paulo and striker Pablo seek an agreement for a friendly departure from the athlete

the board of São Paulo evaluates an agreement to terminate the contract with striker Pablo. The player is not in the coaching staff’s plans for the 2022 season and has the desire to return to Atletico-PR, the club in which he lived the peak of his career.

São Paulo has been talking to Hurricane for a few days, but the parties have not reached an agreement regarding Pablo’s loan. Tricolor wants a payment to release him, in addition to full payment of wages. Athletico-PR, in turn, does not want to pay any amount to remove Morumbi’s number 9.

Precisely for this reason, Pablo proposed an agreement to the São Paulo board, as published by the ge and confirmed by the Sports Gazette. The player would be willing to give up part of what he has to receive until the end of his contract with Tricolor, which expires at the end of 2023.

São Paulo also has debts with shirt 9 from the times of the pandemic, when the salary of the entire squad was drastically cut due to the stoppage of competitions. There are other issues regarding image rights. Tricolor’s total debt with Pablo is around R$3 million.

Pablo does not participate in São Paulo’s first pre-season week. The attacker tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. The trend is for the players to reappear next week. It remains to be seen whether by then he will still belong to the Tricolor.