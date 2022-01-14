Sara praises reinforcements and asks São Paulo to learn from the lesson of 2021: “Fighting for big things” | São Paulo

After living his most prolific season since his promotion to the professional of São Paulo, with the 10 goals of 2021, Gabriel Sara says he sees room for evolution. And it is also in collective aspects, as the team dropped in performance after the Paulistão title and fought against relegation in the Brazilian Championship.

– I was happy for the season I did, but very dissatisfied with the team’s season. We started well and dropped a lot. I believe that now it’s about looking for my evolution and that of the team, I want to score more goals, evolve more, have this process with the team, so that we can look for other things, start the year as we started and keep the season like this to fight for big things – he said.

– I believe we will have a good season. Our squad is strong and focused. I believe that we have the power, strength and team to have a regular season and seek titles – he added.

This confidence of Sara comes from the reinforcements that arrived for São Paulo. So far, the club has announced five signings: goalkeeper Jandrei, winger Rafinha, midfielder Patrick and attacking midfielders Nikão and Alisson.

– The staff arrived to add. We had contacts and they are professionals, too intense, with history in football, and they will help us a lot – says Sara, who has approved the pre-season work.

– It is important for us to have this time of rest and now to be able to focus our energies on São Paulo and on having a great year. It is important to have this heavy and difficult start, because it will help us to get through the competitions during the year – declared shirt 21.

The first competition ahead will be the Campeonato Paulista, in which São Paulo defends the title.

– People say from the base that São Paulo has to fight for everything they dispute. Let’s go in to win – he concluded.

