SBT fires Sergio Marone and hires Otaviano Costa for reality show | Gabriel Perline

After almost three years away from open TV, Otaviano Costa is the newest employee of SBT. He, who left Globo in 2019, will lead the gastronomy reality show, Cook if Puder – Mestres da Sabotagem, a partnership between Silvio Santos’ broadcaster and Discovery. Sergio Marone, who hosted the first season, was let go.

“It was the right time to go back to TV. I have my studio in full swing, our agency created and producing many things. And adding TV again to all this gear, makes me fully fulfilled and happy. back to SBT, the home of great communicators, the station where it all started for me. And of course, doing a reality show with the incredible Discovery also makes me very excited. “Let’s go” everyone to the kitchen!”, said the presenter in a note sent to the press.

Marone commanded the first season of the reality show, which premiered in 2021, but had unpublished episodes shown this month on SBT.

Otaviano has been off the air since 2019, when he ended his relationship with Globo after running a single season of Tá Brincando?. Last year he was among Record’s bets to present A Fazenda 13, but negotiations did not progress and he lost the dispute to Adriane Galisteu.

With the arrival of Octaviano, the reality show was renamed. Before, the attraction’s name was just Masters of Sabotage, and now it’s renamed Cook if You Can – Masters of Sabotage. The format remains the same and chef Giuseppe Gerundino continues as the evaluator of the recipes. Filming for the new season will begin in February.