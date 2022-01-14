SBT Notícias fails and Darlisson Dutra loses 38% of audience in 3 days

SBT Notícias did not manage to remain in the indices desired by the broadcaster’s board, not even in its first week. On its third day on the air, the news program led by Darlisson Dutra made Silvio Santos’ channel reach vexatious rates — and even little intolerable for the network, which was proud to compete for vice-leadership throughout the national territory. Even with the bet on more dynamic content and shorter reports, the journalist was in fourth place in its time slot and even tied with Jornal da Tarde, da Cultura.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the third edition of SBT Notícias had only 2.0 points on average and was the main responsible for opening a real crater in the broadcaster’s audience. For more than an hour, the journalist scored less than 2.0 points, a mark that, until recently, was not achieved even by the attractions broadcasted by the channel in the early hours of the morning, with an infinitely smaller number of televisions on.

Furthermore, the journalistic average of Patricia Abravanel’s protege represents a flight of 38% of viewers in just three days. Until the publication of this text, the best indexes of the lunchtime news had been recorded in the edition of Tuesday (11), with an average of 3.2 points in the main metropolis of the country. In its debut, on Monday afternoon, the news scored an average of 3.0 points. Something, however, is common to the first days of the new programming: Darlisson Dutra made the public forget the existence of Casos de Família.

Since she started to inherit the journalistic audience, Christina Rocha started to slap herself with the TV Cultura cartoons: in the first two days of the double, the shacks led by the presenter scored an average of 1.9 points. Even with the sudden drop in the performance of the novelty, Silvio Santos’ favorite program managed to remain almost stable and dropped by only 0.1 tenth, with an average of 1.8 points — despite this, the attraction managed to register only 1 audience point. in minute-by-minute measurement.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Wednesday (12):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 13.3 good morning SP 7.2 Good morning Brazil 7.5 More you 6.7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.8 SP1 9.6 Globe Sports 9.4 Newspaper Today 11.0 The Carnation and the Rose 12.9 Afternoon Session: The Resurrection of Gavin Stone 11.8 Worth Watching Again: The Clone 15.1 Workout 15.3 In the Emperor’s Times 17.8 SP2 20.9 The More Life, the Better! 21.6 National Journal 24.6 a place in the sun 23.7 New Year Festival: Gemini Project 16.0 Globo newspaper 8.8 Go What a Glue 6.9 owl 5.0 hour 1 4.8 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 6.0 General Balance Sheet 1.6 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.2 Speak Brazil 3.5 Nowadays 3.8 Record newspaper 24h Morning 4.1 General Balance Sheet SP 7.3 Proof of love 6.6 Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon I 5.8 Alert City 7.5 Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon II 6.9 City Alert SP 8.4 Record Journal 7.9 The Bible 7.1 Deadly Kilos 6.8 Heroes Against Fire 3.5 Record 24h newspaper 1.9 Speaks, I hear you 0.7 Universal Church 0.3 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.4 First Impact 3.2 Good morning & Co 3.1 SBT News 2.0 Family cases 1.8 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.5 gossiping 2.6 Come here 3.0 sea ​​of ​​love 4.2 Tomorrow is Forever 5.9 I give you life 7.1 SBT Brazil 6.8 Angel’s face 8.5 Mouse Program 6.0 The Night 3.6 Operation Mosque 2.3 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.0 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 1.7 First Impact 2.2

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters