SBT wastes Octaviano Costa

THE SBT announced this Thursday (13) the hiring of Octaviano Costa. The presenter, with stints on SBT itself, as well as MTV, Band, Record TV, Globo and GNT, will command a new reality show. I mean, not exactly new. Octavian will present a new version of Masters of Sabotage.

According to the broadcaster, the program will be called Cook If You Can – Master of Sabotage. The attraction, which is currently commanded by Sérgio Marone, will be reformulated and will bring new dynamics, in addition to the new presenter.

Otaviano Costa is an experienced TV professional, accumulating work as an actor and presenter in practically all open broadcasters. His main works were at Band, ahead of H and O+, and at Globo, where he presented the Vídeo Show for years. After presenting the game Tá Brincando, Otaviano left the station in 2019. In 2020, he appeared on GNT, running the reality show Extreme Makeover Brasil.

Willing to run a program with his face, Otaviano launched Otalab on the internet, which has been presented by the UOL channel since 2020. In the attraction, he receives guests for interviews, promotes contests and comments on the news of the week. It’s a great program, by the way.

Well, now the presenter returns to open TV. But in a position that wastes too much of its versatility. After all, cooking realities are already more than a smoothie. And Masters of Sabotage, let’s face it, is pretty weak. Even if it’s reworked, it still shouldn’t be that great.

It would be interesting if SBT (or any other channel) financed a program along the same lines as Otalab. Otaviano Costa could join Celso Portiolli and Eliana and also have a program to call his own, instead of submitting to one of the many formats that have already passed through the channel’s Saturday nights. Can you imagine if he rescued, for example, the Free Program?

