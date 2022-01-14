see all the clashes in the knockout sequence

The decisive straight of Copinha has been electrifying and reserving strong emotions. This Thursday (13), 16 more matches confirmed the last classified for the third phase of the tournament, which already has Corinthians, Palmeiras, Fluminense, Botafogo, Grêmio, Santos, among other teams.
Throughout the day, Flamengo, São Paulo, Palmeiras Vasco and Internacional stamped their passports to the third stage, a stage before the round of 16.
In an eliminatory and single game character, the final stage of the São Paulo Cup has been funneled with balanced confrontations, where the resounding rout has given space to tighter markers. One of the best attacks of the first phase, for example, Flamengo passed Náutico 1-0, with a goal scored in stoppage time.
MATCHES OF THE 3rd PHASE – Games on Friday (14)
Taubaté vs Botafogo – 11am
Votuporanguense vs Bahia – 1:15 pm
Ponte Preta x Fluminense – 3pm
Mirassol x Sport – 4pm
Novorizontino vs Gremio – 17:15
Falcon vs America-MG – 18:30
Railway x Santos – 19:30
Corinthians vs Resende – 21:45
SATURDAY GAMES
Atlético-GO vs Palmeiras – 11am
Canaan vs Juventus – 11am
Desportivo Brasil vs Iape – 15h
International x Portuguese – 3pm
Audax vs Vasco – 17:15
Retro x Cruise – 7pm
Flamengo vs Oeste – 19:30
São Paulo vs São Caetano – 9:45 pm
