see all the clashes in the knockout sequence

The decisive straight of Copinha has been electrifying and reserving strong emotions. This Thursday (13), 16 more matches confirmed the last classified for the third phase of the tournament, which already has Corinthians, Palmeiras, Fluminense, Botafogo, Grêmio, Santos, among other teams.

Throughout the day, Flamengo, São Paulo, Palmeiras Vasco and Internacional stamped their passports to the third stage, a stage before the round of 16.

In an eliminatory and single game character, the final stage of the São Paulo Cup has been funneled with balanced confrontations, where the resounding rout has given space to tighter markers. One of the best attacks of the first phase, for example, Flamengo passed Náutico 1-0, with a goal scored in stoppage time.

MATCHES OF THE 3rd PHASE – Games on Friday (14)

Taubaté vs Botafogo – 11am

Votuporanguense vs Bahia – 1:15 pm

Ponte Preta x Fluminense – 3pm

Mirassol x Sport – 4pm

Novorizontino vs Gremio – 17:15

Falcon vs America-MG – 18:30

Railway x Santos – 19:30

Corinthians vs Resende – 21:45

SATURDAY GAMES

Atlético-GO vs Palmeiras – 11am

Canaan vs Juventus – 11am

Desportivo Brasil vs Iape – 15h

International x Portuguese – 3pm

Audax vs Vasco – 17:15

Retro x Cruise – 7pm

Flamengo vs Oeste – 19:30

São Paulo vs São Caetano – 9:45 pm

