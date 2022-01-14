See how to watch the duel between Corinthians and Resende for the third phase of Copinha

Corinthians returns to the field this Friday, at 9:45 pm, for the third phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. Timãozinho faces Resende, opponents of the group stage, at Estádio Martins Pereira, in São José dos Campos, and Fiel can accompany them at the stadium for free. In addition, there is also the option to watch the match on television.

Unlike Timão’s first playoff, against Ituano, the match against Resende will only be broadcast on closed TV. The match will be broadcast by SportTV.

For those who wish to follow the match in the My Helm, online and free, there are three options:

the real time of My Helm , which starts at 20:45, one hour before the start of the match, and features the narration of all the details of the pre-game and the duel;

, which starts at 20:45, one hour before the start of the match, and features the narration of all the details of the pre-game and the duel; the transmission of Youtube, which starts at 9:15 pm, and features narration, in addition to post-game;

the transmission of Twitch, which starts at 7pm, and features commentary before, during and after the game.

All of the above options offer the opportunity to interact with other Corinthians fans and provide comments during the Corinthians match.

Corinthians is the biggest champion of Copinha, with ten titles won so far. Timãozinho seeks the 11th cup in the current season. Before eliminating Ituano, coach Diogo Siston’s team beat Resende, River-PI and São José in the first phase. Now, the Corinthians are back to waxing the opponent of the debut.

