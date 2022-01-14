see images of BBB22’s new home

Big Brother Brasil’s home decor always brings something new. Whether in the colors or in the objects that make up each environment, the brothers and sisters this year they will live for three months in a colorful, retro environment full of geometric shapes. See photos.

The images released by Boninho in the last spoiler before the announcement of the participants of the next edition of reality show, shows the entire external area, which maintains its various mirrors, swimming pool, jacuzzi and laundry.

What doesn’t appear or doesn’t exist anymore is the leader’s room, as Tadeu Schmidt indicated that it could happen in another video, published a few weeks ago. In it, he asked “where is the room of the leader who was here?”, implying that the room would not be present in this edition.

But there is a novelty, announced this Wednesday (1/12), that promises to speed up the hearts of many people: the desist button. It is not yet known where the object is intended to be, but it can cause a lot of confusion.

About the participants of the next edition, the tip is to do a better job than the FBI! Boninho released photos of some of the hands of the next BBB’s. You didn’t read it wrong, the last clue to identify brothers and sisters is the photo of the hand of some of them.

