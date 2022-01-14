“Sell dollar, buy emerging stocks” echoes on trading desks around the world

(Bloomberg) — Sell the dollar and put the money in assets like emerging-market equities and gold as the global economic recovery gathers momentum, money managers around the globe say.

A growing chorus of investors is betting that the dollar has peaked in a dramatic turnaround a month ago, when the dollar’s positioning was the most bullish since 2015. K2 Asset Management recommends swapping the dollar for emerging Asian bonds and equities. European markets, while Brandywine Global Investment Management is buying currencies from commodity-linked countries. Bleakley Advisory Group LLC prefers gold and silver.

“The dollar has reached its peak,” said Jack McIntyre, a resource manager at Brandywine that was short last month against the Australian and Chilean pesos. “It’s overrated, people have been at it for a long time. For me, the biggest factor that will weaken the dollar is improving global growth.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index lost 0.6% on Wednesday, the biggest drop since May, with the US currency selling after inflation data in line with market forecasts. Losses were exacerbated as funds that tried to anticipate a tougher Federal Reserve stance unwound their long positions. At the same time, the improvement in growth from Germany to China corroborated the vision of value opportunities outside the world’s largest economy.

“In hindsight, the dollar only rose last year because the Fed was ahead of the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank in tightening currency,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group in New Jersey. In this environment, “I still prefer gold and silver” as an alternative to the dollar, he said.

The dollar is likely to continue to lose strength as the prospect of a larger US deficit and broader global recovery favoring assets outside the US begins to materialize, investors say.

At K2 Asset Management’s Melbourne office on Collins Street, George Boubouras looks for opportunities to buy everything from the Chilean peso to sovereign bonds in Southeast Asia.

“The dollar peak is definitely behind us,” said Boubouras, head of research at the fund manager. “Forex traders are taking Fed hikes and economic recovery into consideration effectively now. There are many opportunities in sovereign bonds, credit and equities from emerging markets to Europe, with the conviction that the dollar could weaken further.”

Barings Investment Institute is just one of the companies seeing the dollar weakening against its emerging market peers.

“The dollar’s ​​decline represents a natural part of the global recovery as markets look at the current risks of the omicron for a pandemic that is much more manageable this year,” said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist and head of Barings Investment at Barings Investment. Boston. “As economic activity normalizes, there should be even more capital flows to other parts of the world. Emerging market currencies should finally benefit from the recovery.”

still optimistic

While bettors against the dollar are finding space, others say it’s still too early to ditch the dollar.

The currency’s recent decline only reflected investor relief that there were no hawkish surprises in Wednesday’s inflation figures and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent speech, said Ilya Spivak, head of greater Asia at DailyFX.

“I don’t think it has peaked,” he said. The dollar “continues to look constructive for the rest of this year, but it’s clear that markets don’t move in a straight line.”

Hedge funds also remain bullish and have even increased their long positions on the dollar against a basket of eight other major currencies over the past three weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data compiled by Bloomberg.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. calls rising US interest rates and the Fed’s quantitative tightening as “typically negative” for emerging market rates and currencies.

