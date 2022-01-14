Service sector surprises economists in November, but is there room for cheer in 2022?

Despite the service sector data well above expectations in November, financial market economists stress that caution is still needed. This is because, in addition to numbers that need to be analyzed in detail, the still volatile, pandemic and great uncertainty scenario can bring headwinds for the Brazilian economy in 2022.

“PMS results in November were clearly positive, with most activities posting gains at the margin. That said, we believe that the pace of growth in the sector should be evaluated with caution, since a relevant part of the bullish surprise with the data for that month came from volatile segments in the monthly comparative basis”, writes Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP, in a report.

Margato draws attention to the much stronger-than-expected numbers in two segments: “Information Technology Services”, which expanded by 10.7% – after retracting 0.4% in October and 0.1% in September –, and “Air Transport Services”, with an increase of 7.6% in November, after an accumulated contraction of almost 14% in the two previous months.

XP estimates an increase of 0.5% for the real revenue of the service sector between November and December (an expansion of 8.9% compared to December 2020), which would result in a growth of 10.7% in 2021 as a whole. In 2020, the tertiary sector contracted 7.8%.

In November, the volume of services in Brazil grew 2.4% compared to October, well above the 0.2% increase expected by the consensus Refinitiv. In relation to November 2020, the sector’s volume increased 10.0%, also above the projected 6.5% increase, registering the ninth positive rate in a row.

With the November result, the sector was 4.5% above the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020, but is 7.3% below the record reached in November 2014.

Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs, interprets the data as positive and says he expects some of the service sectors still impacted by Covid-19 (in particular services to households) to recover further in the coming months, together with further progress in the vaccination program and new fiscal incentives.

“However, a growing wave of contamination by the Covid omicron variant, high inflation, rising rates, heightened political noise and political uncertainty, deteriorating consumer and business confidence, and the incipient turnaround in the credit cycle should generate headwinds to activity. of services in the short term”, he points out.

The opinion is shared by Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at the BRA office, who assesses that services provided to families should remain on an upward trend in the coming months, but that the rapid spread of the omicron variant could slow the growth rate at the beginning of 2022. .

He also draws attention to the fact that the November result was led by volatile segments on a monthly basis.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, points out that there is still pent-up demand, with space for large events as vaccination progresses and the population feels safer to seek services.

“Tourism was one of the highlights, growing 4.2% against October and accumulating gains of 57% in the year. This could be a dynamic for the entire 2022 passed to the omicron, given that vaccinated people are interested in traveling more”, he evaluates, noting that he does not see such a large closure of the economy now as it was with the other waves of contamination by Covid.