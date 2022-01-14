Shadow Man Remastered is available for PlayStation 4

Taking everyone by surprise, Nightdive Studios released Shadow Man Remastered for PlayStation 4 this Thursday (13) — the same version that arrived at Epic Games and Steam last year. Originally produced by Acclaim Entertainment, the game made its debut in August 1999 for PS1, Nintendo 64 and PC.

The version features a complete graphical overhaul and also includes some content cut from the old version, such as three new levels: “Summer Camp Florida” (Day and Night), “Demolition Yard, Mojave Desert” (Day and Night) and “Asylum Post 2 — experience rooms”.

The graphics part stayed with 4K visuals and a frame rate of 60 FPS, with improved textures for all levels and objects, as well as in the cutscenes. In addition, several cut and censored models from the original version were added.

Shadow Man Remastered also had improvements to the controls, with highlights being the addition of auto-aim and faster weapon selection. Not to mention the 30 trophies for those who like to chase platinum.

More details about Shadow Man Remastered

Check out the official synopsis for Shadow Man Remastered below (via the PS Store):

He is coming, chasing criminals in the spirit world and in the real world. A possessed man is coming. He has a voodoo mask on his chest and power lines on his back. Shadow Man is coming and chasing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To prevent an apocalypse. To save your soul.

