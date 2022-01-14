Shark attacks are related to the phases of the moon

A new American study suggests that more shark attacks occur during the moon’s fullest phases. While the exact cause for this remains unclear, the researchers found that more shark attacks than average occur during periods of the moon’s brightest illumination, while fewer than average attacks occur during periods of full moonlight. less lighting. Many different types of animals show behaviors linked to moon phases, but few studies to date have looked at the connections between moon phases and shark attacks.

The research, conducted by Louisiana State University and the University of Florida, was published in the magazine Frontiers in Marine Science. What makes it important is the abundance of data analyzed by the researchers. Their findings are based on a global record of shark attacks collected over a 55-year period from 1960 to 2015 from the International Shark Attack Archive located at the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida. Processing the numbers of shark attacks around the world and over decades has revealed a clear correlation between lunar phases and shark attacks, although the reasons remain unknown.

subtle influences

“It’s not a matter of more light at night for the sharks to see. Most shark attacks occur in broad daylight. However, the Moon can exert other forces on the Earth and its oceans in much more subtle ways – for example, the gravitational pull we see affect the tides,” said Steve Midway, an associate professor at Louisiana State University and a researcher on the project. His combined experience in fisheries ecology and statistical analysis at the Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences at the College of the Coast & Environment at Louisiana State University allowed him to add a unique perspective to this research.

Scientists say it’s too early to show that moonlight is a factor in shark attacks. However, their new data serve as a foundation to better understand shark attacks and could be useful for developing recommendations for water recreational activities in the future. “The abundance of data we have suggests that there is something worth continuing to look at,” said Midway.

See too

+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine in the fight against Covid-19

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dances pole dance with new look

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing her daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make fruit chocolate fondue

+ Shark is captured in MA with remains of missing young in its stomach