Shopee surpasses Mercado Livre (MELI34) in consumer preference

The e-commerce dispute has become even more fierce with a new player gaining the preference of Brazilian consumers. If before the scenario was limited to Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Mercado Livre (MELI34), Americanas (AMER3), Via (VIIA3) and Amazon (AMZO34), now consumers have a new preference: the shopee.

This is what a survey carried out by Bank of America (BofA) shows. The survey shows that Shopee had the highest NPS (Net Promoter Score), an indicator of customer satisfaction, in four of the five regions of Brazil and tied for first place with the Free market in the Southeast region. The Singaporean company raised its indicator from 60 to 64 points in this latest survey, in September.

According to the BofA report, Shopee also extended its lead in the ‘price’ category and continues to lead the market in terms of app users, with 43.6 million in December.

Now, the Chinese company is preparing to open its first distribution center in São Paulo.

Shopee preference puts Magalu and other retailers in check

Shopee’s glow in the eyes of Brazilians raises concern about other retailers. While Mercado Livre lost first place, Magazine Luiza showed a worsening in the perception of consumers and the Via is behind its peers.

Despite losing its NPS lead, the Argentine company had the highest purchase intent over the next 12 months and ranked first in 4 of the 5 top attributes that BofA measured.

“Mercado Livre remained the clear leader in delivery. The company is also making progress in the high-frequency and fast-moving consumer goods categories,” the report says.

In turn, Magazine Luiza recorded a drop in almost all the metrics analyzed. Via – owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto – remained with poor indicators.

View the customer satisfaction ranking (NPS)

Shopee: 64 points

Free Market: 61 points

Amazon: 58 points

Magazine Luiza: 48 points

Americans: 46 points

Aliexpress: 35 points

Casas Bahia: 34 points

THE amazon continued to have one of the most consistent performances, according to the BofA survey. “The company was most often cited by respondents as the first stop on their shopping journey.”

Just like the shopee, Americanas showed gains in this survey. NPS remained steady at 46, but consumer perceptions improved and the company won in the high-speed consumer goods category.