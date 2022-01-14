Sinead O’Connor admitted to hospital after death of 17-year-old son

Singer Sinead O’Connor, 55, was hospitalized about a week after the death of her son Shane, 17, according to British newspaper “The Mirror”.

Last week, Shane O’Connor was found dead in Wicklow, Ireland. The information was confirmed by the young man’s mother and also by the police.

Sinead had said she intended to sue the hospital where Shane was being held for observation. The boy had managed to escape the scene and was missing, until he was found lifeless.

Today, “The Mirror” reported that the singer has been admitted to a hospital, as announced on her Twitter after posts talking about goodbyes.

“I shouldn’t have said that. I’m with the police now on my way to the hospital. Sorry I upset everyone. I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help a little bit. […]”, he wrote.