Sinead O’Connor admitted to hospital after death of 17-year-old son

Singer Sinead O’Connor, 55, was hospitalized about a week after the death of her son Shane, 17, according to British newspaper “The Mirror”.

Last week, Shane O’Connor was found dead in Wicklow, Ireland. The information was confirmed by the young man’s mother and also by the police.

Sinead had said she intended to sue the hospital where Shane was being held for observation. The boy had managed to escape the scene and was missing, until he was found lifeless.

Today, “The Mirror” reported that the singer has been admitted to a hospital, as announced on her Twitter after posts talking about goodbyes.

“I shouldn’t have said that. I’m with the police now on my way to the hospital. Sorry I upset everyone. I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help a little bit. […]”, he wrote.

Sinead is also the mother of Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio.

According to the newspaper, she recanted the criticism leveled at the country’s health system and the hospital where Shane was under observation.

“The thing is… We are a third world country. We have 12 special care beds for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t cope with their lives. There are 128 ICU beds across the country. Tusla [uma agência irlandesa] did his best. We all did: and I’m deeply sorry that I blamed anyone,” he said.

The singer had said she would follow through with her son’s funeral wishes, who were Hindu, expressed in notes before her death.

“So the funeral will only be [para] your mother and your father [o cantor folk Donal Lunny]”, he stated.

If you are thinking about committing suicide, seek help from the CVV and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

The CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil

