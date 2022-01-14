Sinead O’Connor hospitalized after son’s death: ‘I decided to follow him’

Days after losing her son, Shane, 17, Sinead O’Connor announced on social media that she needed to be hospitalized. The hospitalization occurs after the artist manifests suicidal ideations on the internet.

“I decided to follow my son. It’s no use living without it. Everything I touch, I spoil. I just stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to meet me. I’m a shit person. And you all just think I’m cool because I can sing. I’m not,” the Irish singer wrote on Twitter. “I’m a piece of shit. I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I’m sorry for all the harm I’ve caused,” he continued.

In the sequence, she wrote another message to her followers, regretting what she had said, announcing the trip to the hospital: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I’m with the police now on my way to the hospital. I’m sorry to upset you all. I’m lost without my son and I hate myself. The hospital will help a little. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay,” he said.

In another tweet, the artist blamed the Irish state, the children’s and family agency Tusla and the mental health center for teens and children. “Please do not imagine that I am less than aware that I have failed my son alongside Tusla, the HSE and the Irish State. We all failed him. Welcome to Ireland. Suicide will not bring you peace. It’s a lie,” she shot, who continued:

“So the next poor well-meaning bastard who tells me ‘at least he’s at peace now’ is going to get the cut he deserves. How does anyone know he’s at peace? I can tell his face was as tormented as it had been for months. No difference”.

