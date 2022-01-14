skin, nails and lips may indicate signs of the disease

Photo: Reproduction / Getty Images

The Ômicron variant, a mutation of the coronavirus that emerged in November 2021, is still being analyzed by scientists in order to understand the symptoms and lethality of the strain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, has released some information about the signs that the disease can present. The information is from TN Online.

According to the CDC, some symptoms that are apparent on the lips, skin and nails may indicate contamination by the variant.

According to the health agency, the three signs that point to Omicron infection are pale, grayish or bluish aspects in the areas. Skin tone can indicate low blood oxygen levels, so the CDC suggests seeking help immediately if you notice any color changes.

Symptoms may be accompanied by difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, malaise and mental confusion. In older and more vulnerable people, the risks of the appearance of signs are greater, however, younger and healthier patients can also, in rare cases, manifest symptoms and need medical help.

US health officials say it has been more difficult to identify the symptoms of Omicron than those of previous strains, as the signs are similar to seasonal illnesses such as the flu or the common cold.

However, a number of studies point out that the new variant is less lethal than the other mutations. However, researchers have already found that Ômicron spreads faster than other Covid-19 strains. According to American infectious disease specialist Roby Bhattacharyya, from Massachusetts General Hospital, the new variant can be considered the fastest-spreading virus in all of history. An example of this is that it is already dominant in several nations around the world and the number of cases of the disease is increasing.

However, experts continue to reinforce the importance of the two doses of the vaccine and the reinforcement to control the pandemic.

