Smiles offers up to 12 miles per real spent on the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

THE smiles is offering up to 12 miles per dollar spent in the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at the Magalu through Shopping Smiles. The promotion is valid until 23:59 on Sunday (16).

bonus

12 miles per real: exclusive to Smiles Club members or Diamond customers;

6 miles per real: other Smiles customers.

How to participate

Access Shopping Smiles; Choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE; Make your purchase and earn miles!

Remember that only products sold by Magalu are eligible for the differentiated accumulation.

purchase example

At Shopping Smiles it is possible to view the number of miles that will be accumulated with the purchase of the product. See below:

Buy the Galaxy S21 FE and get a Galaxy Buds2

Whoever buys the device will also receive the Samsung bluetooth headset as a gift – the Galaxy Buds2. To redeem your gift, you will need to follow the steps below:

Go to the Samsung website; Click on “Redeem the gift” and then on “Redeem”; Once this is done, you will be asked to inform the date of purchase, store, in addition to attaching the Invoice and receipt; Then they ask you to say the model purchased, in addition to other model configurations; Once the fields are filled in, it’s time for you to choose your freebie!

Attention: The CPF and registration name must be the same as the invoice; The invoice date must be within the stipulated period (until 02/13/22), according to the regulation; Attach proof of purchase if the issuance of the note is out of date; Your redemption will be validated within 7 working days; Pay attention to the registered email, as you will receive all the promotion information via email; Samsung may request additional documents in addition to those attached to the redemption for confirmation and data security.

For more information, access the promotion regulations.

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

This offer may be interesting for those who were eyeing the device, as it offers you a good amount of Smiles miles! Remembering that purchases at Shopping Smiles are made on the program’s own platform – that is, the credit of the miles is guaranteed and guaranteed (you do not need, for example, to record or withdraw prints of the screen).

Thinking of taking advantage? Click here to be redirected to the offer page.