Solana could become the “Visa for cryptocurrencies”, says Bank of America

After stating that cryptocurrencies can no longer be ignored, Bank of America (BofA) is breaking new ground in this universe. In its latest report, published this Tuesday (11), BofA claims that Solana (SOL) could become the Visa of cryptocurrencies.

To reach this conclusion, the document points out that the Solana blockchain has already recorded 50 billion transactions since its launch in March 2020, having more than 5.7 million NFTs minted on it, among other points.

In addition to the Bank, other celebrities are confident in the future of the currency, as is the case of Mike Tyson. This Wednesday, the former boxer stated that he is betting everything on SOL after acquiring an NFT.

Solana could be the next Visa

Praising its ability to support around 65,000 transactions per second with fees as cheap as BRL 0.001, the Bank of America report also points out that Solana (SOL) is being sought after by projects that want to take advantage of these aforementioned advantages.

At least 400 projects are already working at Solana, points out BofA. These include a variety of use cases such as micropayments, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, web 3, and P2E gaming. That is, everything that is found on Ethereum (ETH) but with much lower rates. With this, BofA believes that Solana can have a bright future.

“Solana could become the Visa of the digital asset ecosystem.”

Obviously this scalability comes at a price, making Solana less decentralized and secure than its competitors. Because of this, BofA highlights that Solana’s network has already crashed after attacks.

Therefore, both projects and users may be wary of choosing Solana. After all, no one wants to open their wallet to carry out a transaction and find the system unavailable for hours.

Mike Tyson is also confident

For some time now, former boxer Mike Tyson has been involved in the cryptocurrency world. In addition to launching his own collection of NFTs, he has also poked at Ethereum by questioning whether Solana was better than Vitalik Buterin’s coin.

On a tweet Published this Wednesday (12), Tyson returned to show his optimism in relation to the currency after having bought an NFT similar to him, from a whale collection.

“Bringing it all on Solana… I just got a Catalina Whale… pow pow!”

Perhaps these whales are the next competitor for the Bored Ape monkeys, we don’t know. The point here is that Solana (SOL) is gaining more and more space while Ethereum (ETH) continues to delay its migration to Proof-of-Stake and the high fees scare users away.