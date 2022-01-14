Sony collects PS Now cards in the UK and gives signs of service change

Expectations about a service similar to Xbox Game Pass rise

THE Sony is collecting the cards PS Now at the United Kingdom, which has fueled rumors about a possible change in the company’s service. According to the GamesBeat website, the stores of United Kingdom received a communiqué to remove the digital cards from their shelves until the day January 21th, Friday of the next week.

The portal also reproduced a message that went out to the store game (UK), which corroborates the information. “Stores have until the end of January 19th to remove all POS and ESD cards from all customer facing areas and update their digital bays as per the upcoming trade update this week…”, says the note.

The new information raises expectations about the possibility of Sony launch a new type of service in the near future. At the beginning of December 2021, the Bloomberg informed that the company had plans to present a subscription offer similar to the Game Pass, which would keep the brand PlayStation Plus, but would extinguish the PlayStation Now.

Sony plans new subscription service with PS Plus, PS Now and retro games

One of the plans should include classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games



Sony’s response

After knowing which retailers in the United States and Canada they were also taking out the cards PS Now of its stores, the foreign portal got an official response from the company.

To the GamesBeat report, a spokesperson for Sony did not give many clues about the movement. “Globally, we are migrating from PlayStation Now Gift Cards to focus on our current PlayStation Gift Cards, which are redeemable through PlayStation Now,” said the representative.



– Continues after advertising –

Previous information about the introduction of the new service from Sony realized that it would be released next spring in the northern hemisphere, which begins in March. The actual withdrawal of cards can then be interpreted as the beginning of this process of change.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Eurogamer Source: GamesBeat