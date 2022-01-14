Sony discloses best-selling games on the PS Store in Japan and the list is very different from the rest of the world

Tales of Arise and Judgment series dominate sales, but games like Battlefield also appear on the list.

Sony has released the list of best-selling games on the PS Store around the world. Brazil honored the title of country of football and had FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 as the most downloaded games in 2021 for PS5. Already in Japan the list of most downloaded games on the Playstation Store is quite different than what we see in the rest of the world.

In the land of the rising sun Tales of Arise reigned supreme in number of downloads on Playstation 5. Launched on September 9, the JRPG managed to reach the top of the list in just 3 months. In second place was the remastered version of judgment, which also appeared in sixth position with the sequence Lost Judgment, released this year.

The games were developed by the same studio responsible for the Yakuza franchise (very successful in the country) and also feature the popular actor Takuya Kimura, playing the protagonist Takayuki Yagami. A fact that certainly contributes to the commercial appeal of the game in Japan.

But contrary to what many might imagine, the list is not marked only by the presence of Japanese games. Battlefield 2042 appears in third position, Back 4 Blood in fifth position, Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales in eighth position, Dead By Daylight in ninth position and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in tenth position. Below you can see the Top 10, compared to Brazil and the United States/Canada.

Check out the most downloaded games on the Playstation 5 PS Store

JapanBrazilUSA/Canada
Tales of AriseFIFA 21NBA 2K22
Judgment RemasterFIFA 22Call of Duty: Vanguard
battlefield 2042Assassin’s Creed ValhallaMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Resident Evil VillageMortal Kombat 11Madden NFL 22
Back 4 BloodMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Moralesbattlefield 2042
Lost JudgmentResident Evil VillageRatchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Demon’s Soulsfar cry 6Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesCall of Duty: VanguardMLB The Show 21
Dead By DaylightCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarResident Evil Village
Ratchet and Clank: Rift ApartKena Bridge of Spiritsfar cry 6

The big surprise of the list of most downloaded games in japan compared to Brazil and USA/Canada is in the absence of the Call of Duty franchise games in the top 10. Call of Duty; Vanguard was in 11th position, while the first sports game to appear on the Japanese list is FIFA 22 in 13th position.

Most downloaded games on PS Store on Playstation 4

JapanBrazilUSA/Canada
MinecraftGTA VGTA V
Tales of AriseFIFA 22Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Judgment RemasteredFIFA 21Minecraft
GTA VMinecraftNBA 2K22
Fall Guys: Ultimate KnockouteFootball PES 2021 Season UpdateCall of Duty: Vanguard
Nier: AutomataGod of WarMadden NFL 22
Resident Evil VillageRed Dead Redemption 2NBA 2K21
Dragon Quest 11Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4Red Dead Redemption 2
Nier Relicant ver.1.22474….Mortal Kombat 11MLB The Show
dead by daylightThe Witcher 3 – Ultimate EditionMortal Kombat 11

Most downloaded free games

JapanBrazilUSA/Canada
Apex LegendsFortniteFortnite
Genshin ImpacteFootball 2022Call of Duty: Warzone
FortniteCall of Duty WarzoneRocket League
Call of Duty: WarzoneRocket Leaguesplitgate
splitgateGenshin ImpactApex Legends
Phantasy Star Online New Genesis 2eFootball PES 2021 LITEGenshin Impact
Rocket LeagueBrawlhalladestiny 2
eFootball 2022Rogue CompanyRec Room
Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2destiny 2Brawlhalla
eFootball PES 2021 LITEApex LegendsRogue Company

As we can see, only the list of most downloaded free games on the PS Store that is similar to that of other places in the world, with Apex Legends surpassing the popularity of Genshin Impact.

From the list, it’s pretty clear that sports games aren’t nearly as popular in Japan as they are in Brazil, or the United States. In addition, highly popular franchises in the West, such as Call of Duty, make room for RPGs, leaving the list with a greater variety of genres.

Via: Playstation Blog

