Sony discloses best-selling games on the PS Store in Japan and the list is very different from the rest of the world

Tales of Arise and Judgment series dominate sales, but games like Battlefield also appear on the list.

Sony has released the list of best-selling games on the PS Store around the world. Brazil honored the title of country of football and had FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 as the most downloaded games in 2021 for PS5. Already in Japan the list of most downloaded games on the Playstation Store is quite different than what we see in the rest of the world.

In the land of the rising sun Tales of Arise reigned supreme in number of downloads on Playstation 5. Launched on September 9, the JRPG managed to reach the top of the list in just 3 months. In second place was the remastered version of judgment, which also appeared in sixth position with the sequence Lost Judgment, released this year.

The games were developed by the same studio responsible for the Yakuza franchise (very successful in the country) and also feature the popular actor Takuya Kimura, playing the protagonist Takayuki Yagami. A fact that certainly contributes to the commercial appeal of the game in Japan.

But contrary to what many might imagine, the list is not marked only by the presence of Japanese games. Battlefield 2042 appears in third position, Back 4 Blood in fifth position, Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales in eighth position, Dead By Daylight in ninth position and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in tenth position. Below you can see the Top 10, compared to Brazil and the United States/Canada.

God of War on PC: a great port that exploits (almost) all the capabilities of the hardware

Game runs well from entry-level hardware to high-end machines





– Continues after advertising –

Check out the most downloaded games on the Playstation 5 PS Store

Japan Brazil USA/Canada Tales of Arise FIFA 21 NBA 2K22 Judgment Remaster FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard battlefield 2042 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Resident Evil Village Mortal Kombat 11 Madden NFL 22 Back 4 Blood Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales battlefield 2042 Lost Judgment Resident Evil Village Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Demon’s Souls far cry 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Vanguard MLB The Show 21 Dead By Daylight Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Resident Evil Village Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Kena Bridge of Spirits far cry 6

The big surprise of the list of most downloaded games in japan compared to Brazil and USA/Canada is in the absence of the Call of Duty franchise games in the top 10. Call of Duty; Vanguard was in 11th position, while the first sports game to appear on the Japanese list is FIFA 22 in 13th position.

Most downloaded games on PS Store on Playstation 4

Japan Brazil USA/Canada Minecraft GTA V GTA V Tales of Arise FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Judgment Remastered FIFA 21 Minecraft GTA V Minecraft NBA 2K22 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Call of Duty: Vanguard Nier: Automata God of War Madden NFL 22 Resident Evil Village Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K21 Dragon Quest 11 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Nier Relicant ver.1.22474…. Mortal Kombat 11 MLB The Show dead by daylight The Witcher 3 – Ultimate Edition Mortal Kombat 11

Most downloaded free games

Japan Brazil USA/Canada Apex Legends Fortnite Fortnite Genshin Impact eFootball 2022 Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite Call of Duty Warzone Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League splitgate splitgate Genshin Impact Apex Legends Phantasy Star Online New Genesis 2 eFootball PES 2021 LITE Genshin Impact Rocket League Brawlhalla destiny 2 eFootball 2022 Rogue Company Rec Room Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 destiny 2 Brawlhalla eFootball PES 2021 LITE Apex Legends Rogue Company

As we can see, only the list of most downloaded free games on the PS Store that is similar to that of other places in the world, with Apex Legends surpassing the popularity of Genshin Impact.

From the list, it’s pretty clear that sports games aren’t nearly as popular in Japan as they are in Brazil, or the United States. In addition, highly popular franchises in the West, such as Call of Duty, make room for RPGs, leaving the list with a greater variety of genres.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Playstation Blog