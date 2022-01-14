Soteldo is close to an agreement with a new club | Soteldo | Sao Paulo | tigers

The passage of Yeferson Soteldo, ex-Santos, for Toronto, a Canadian club that plays in Major League Soccer, is close to an end. The player is unhappy at the Canadian club and is already preparing a change of scenery.

Soteldo would be uncomfortable with the situation of Toronto FC that, despite being one of the most popular clubs in the MLS, ended the competition only in the penultimate position of the Eastern Conference, with only 28 points out of a possible 102. In addition, the player has not fully adapted to the country.

So, the first club to show interest was São Paulo, a few days ago. After appearing to be in a significant advance, the board lost some of the optimism it had and, now, the chances of the player landing in Morumbi, decrease.

Soteldo is near Tigres, Mexico

Meanwhile, another club gains strength in this story. According to the website MedioTiempo, from Mexico, the striker must agree with Tigres, in a negotiation that would involve the departure of defender Carlos Salcedo to the Canadian club.

Soteldo is 24 years old and has played 24 games for Toronto, with 4 goals and 6 assists. In his career, in addition to the Canadian club, he has spent time at Santos, Universidad de Chile, Huachipato and Zamora, where he was revealed.