SP vaccinates the first children against covid-19; campaign starts 2nd

The state of São Paulo today applied the first vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years in an event organized by Governor João Doria (PSDB) at Hospital das Clínicas, in the central region of the city of São Paulo. The official start of the campaign, however, is scheduled for Monday (17).

The first vaccine was given to 8-year-old Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, who is indigenous to the Xavante ethnic group and is undergoing medical treatment for a rare motor disease in São Paulo. Another seven children with comorbidity also received their first doses at the same location.

According to the government of São Paulo, Davi lives in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. His father, Cacique Jurandir, who lives in Mato Grosso, celebrated the little boy’s vaccine, thanked Doria and said that Davi will serve as an example for other children.

“I am very happy that Davi took the first dose, to be an example for children from 5 to 11 years old. May the rest of Brazil be able to do this vaccination to save, so that tomorrow we can have joy, smile. May the Ministry of Health run and update and have priority for our kids”, he said.

The other children vaccinated today at the event were the following:

Jean Luca, 9 years old, diagnosed with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy;

Cauê Henrique dos Santos, 11 years old, diagnosed with down syndrome;

Luiz Felipe Barbosa, quilombola, 11 years old, diagnosed with down syndrome;

Valentina Moreira, 6 years old, who underwent a kidney transplant;

Leonardo, 5 years old, diagnosed with down syndrome;

Caio, 10 years old, who had a kidney transplant;

Graziele de Oliveira, 8 years old, diagnosed with down syndrome.

The children’s vaccination initiation event was organized by João Doria in a similar way to the Covid-19 vaccination initiation ceremony in Brazil, in January 2021, which also took place in São Paulo.

On both occasions, the governor presented the event and stood beside the person to be immunized. A critic of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Doria is the PSDB’s candidate for the presidency this year.

The expectation of the government of São Paulo is to vaccinate 4.3 million children in a period of three weeks – but, for this, it depends on the sending of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine purchased by the Ministry of Health.

On January 5, when announcing the vaccination plan for children, the governor of São Paulo informed that the state plan provides for:

As soon as the doses are released, vaccination should start with the 850,000 children with comorbidities (see list below), quilombolas and indigenous people

Then, sorted by age

After Doria announced the opening of vaccination pre-registration for children aged 5 to 11 in São Paulo, the Vacina Já platform registered more than 230,000 children registered.

Pre-registration is optional and is not an appointment, but it speeds up the service. To register their children, parents or guardians must access the link, click on “Children up to 11 years old” and fill out the online form.

The capacity for childhood vaccination in São Paulo is around 250,000 children per day, according to the government. There are 5,200 vaccination sites available, a number that should be expanded with mobile stations in state schools.

Below, check the list of comorbidities considered for priority care in childhood vaccination in São Paulo. They can be proven by exams, prescriptions, reports or medical prescriptions:

Cardiac insufficiency

Cor pulmonale and pulmonary hypertension

coronary syndromes

valvular heart disease

Cardiomyopathies and Pericardiopathies

Disease of the Aorta, Great Vessels, and Arteriovenous Fistulas

cardiac arrhythmias

Congenital heart diseases

Prosthetic valves Implanted cardiac devices

thalassemia

Down’s syndrome

diabetes mellitus

Severe chronic lung disease

Resistant arterial and stage 3 arterial hypertension

Stage 1 and 2 hypertension with lesion and target organ

cerebrovascular disease

Immunosuppressed (including cancer patients)

sickle cell anemia

Morbid obesity

Hepatical cirrhosis

HIV

Application of the 1st dose for adults was also carried out at the HC

The place chosen for the first child to be immunized today in São Paulo is the same place where the first vaccine against covid was applied in Brazil after the release of Anvisa, on January 17 of last year. At the time, Doria and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) exchanged barbs and insults as they discussed the purchase and application of immunizations — the two should run for the seat at Palácio do Planalto in this year’s elections.

Last year, the nurse Mônica Calazans, 54, who works in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, received the first dose of CoronaVac.

The immunization was carried out at a major event organized by Doria, a few minutes after Anvisa gave its approval for the emergency use of the immunizer developed by the Butantan Institute in partnership with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac.

Doses arrived yesterday

The first 1.2 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, the only one approved for children so far, arrived in Brazil yesterday morning.

The distribution follows the population criterion, that is, it is proportional to the number of children per federative unit. São Paulo will be entitled to 20.73% — about 240 thousand.

According to the Ministry of Health, in January Brazil will receive 4.3 million doses of vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. In February, the forecast is for another 7.2 million and, in March, 8.4 million.

By the end of the first quarter, Brazil should receive almost 20 million pediatric doses from Pfizer. To complete the two-dose childhood vaccination, the country will need just over 40 million doses. The folder says it has ordered enough quantity to immunize the target audience.

Despite being released by Anvisa on December 16, the entry of Pfizer’s childhood vaccine into the campaign coordinated by the federal government was only confirmed on January 5 — contrary to science, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is against childhood vaccination.

Difference between infant and over 12 doses

Over 12 years old

Dose: 30 micrograms

Volume: 0.3 ml

Servings per vial: 6

Bottle color: purple

Children from 5 to 11 years old

Dose: 10 micrograms

Volume: 0.2 ml

Servings per vial: 10

Bottle color: orange

The storage after thawing of the immunizer for adults lasts for 1 month if the vaccine is kept between 2ºC and 8ºC, while this time reaches ten weeks for the children’s version, provided it is kept at the same temperature.

* With information from Estadão Content.