SPFC: Pablo gives up R$15 million, but wants to receive arrears to terminate – 01/13/2022

The soap opera involving Pablo’s future gained a new chapter tonight (13). The striker offered Sao Paulo a deal to terminate his contract. In the proposal, he accepts giving up R$ 15 million that the Morumbi team would pay in salaries and image rights for him until the end of 2023, but he wants to receive the late amounts that are already owed by Tricolor.

São Paulo owes Pablo image rights and parts of the 2020 salaries, which were reduced because of the covid-19 pandemic, but which were supposed to be paid later. The club does not disclose the total amount it owes the player.

The information about the proposal made by Pablo was first reported by the “GE” and confirmed by the UOL Esporte.

Without falling in favor of the crowd and out of Rogério Ceni’s plans for the season, Pablo became negotiable at São Paulo. The Morumbi team tried to get him involved in a transaction with Internacional, but was unsuccessful. Later, the striker’s father, Cícero Teixeira, refused loan proposals made by Ceará and Santos.

The one from Ceará was the one that São Paulo liked the most. The alvinegro team agreed to pay the player’s salary in full and even offered a value of gloves for him to transfer. In the case of Santos, the Morumbi team agreed to pay a part of Pablo’s salaries. But there was no agreement.

Pablo and Cícero want a return to Athletico, a team in which the striker lived the best moments of his career. The team from Paraná got in touch with São Paulo, but financial issues stalled the deal. Athletico wanted a free loan, but the Morumbi team demanded compensation for the transaction.