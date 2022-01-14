SPX bets against fintechs in Brazil and sees Fed “bursting” asset bubbles

(Bloomberg) – SPX Capital, one of Brazil’s largest independent asset managers, sees room for a price correction in developed economies as central banks around the world move towards a withdrawal of stimulus.

The probability that the Federal Reserve, the American BC, will raise real interest rates to positive territory in order to contain the current inflationary pressure is not negligible, said the manager, in a letter to shareholders signed by co-founder Rogério Xavier.

“We spent years with a very stimulative monetary policy and a loose fiscal policy,” Xavier said. “Asset bubbles have been created. Now, with those policies reversed, those bubbles are likely to burst.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to SPX, the markets likely to be most affected by the monetary authorities’ move include tech stocks, high-risk corporate bonds, emerging market currencies with poor fundamentals and precious metals.

In Brazil, the manager has short positions in fintechs and the mining sector on the stock exchange, according to the letter, which did not mention specific names. SPX maintained long positions in transportation and financials against the index, in addition to relative allocations in the consumer sector.

About the presidential race, Xavier said that the PT candidate – represented by the figure of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – has an advantage to win the election. Meanwhile, he says, the market seems to abandon its “usual optimism” about a reformist liberal name.

“Without getting too excited, the PT candidacy seems to condemn us to continue without major advances or reforms.”

©2022 Bloomberg LP