Starfield: the smartwatch is shown in some photos, will it be in the collector’s edition?

THE smartwatch of Starfield was shown in some photos: it is a device manufactured by The Wand Company, which has already made similar products fallout. Will it be sold separately or will we find it in the Collector’s Edition of the game?

Possibly already in the polishing phase with development almost completed, Starfield will make its debut on Xbox Series X|S and PC next November, and in the tradition of Bethesda productions will also hit stores with a rich limited edition.

Hence the doubt about the nature of the watch that can be seen in the images below, which reproduces the one used by the Starfield characters and has a whole series of “smart” features: from notifications to calendar, from barometer to pedometer.

The webpage has been found detailing what we can expect from Starfield’s Chronomark Smartwatch, which will presumably be both an in-game item and a real-world collector item. Credit to SquiddyVonn for this great discovery! Read the full user manual here ⬇️https://t.co/P5b2ROktlJ pic.twitter.com/F1wmfV7B6c — Lorefield (@LorefieldNet) January 13, 2022

Even from a purely aesthetic point of view, references to Constellation and, in general, to the Starfield content are quite evident, from the color combination of the case to the possibility of activating graphic backgrounds.

With the launch of the game still several months away, it is clear that to know more about the smartwatch we will have to wait a little longer: we will see what Bethesda will decide for the editions that will be made available on the market.

Source