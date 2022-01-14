Still without Endrick, Palmeiras thrashes Mauá and advances to the Copinha stage

In pursuit of the dream of the unprecedented title of Copinha, Palmeiras beat Mauá 4-0, in Diadema, on Thursday afternoon for the second phase of the competition. Even without playing so well, without counting on Endrick, who remains in isolation, but with the return of players away by Covid-19, Alviverde secured themselves in the third phase with goals from Fabinho, Garcia, Vitinho and Kevin. Now the next opponent is Atlético-GO.

Verdão does poorly in the first half, suffers scares, but manages to open the scoring

With the opponent very closed in the first half, Verdão had a lot of difficulty getting close to the goal, while suffering from counterattacks. So much so that the first dangerous shots were from the young club from São Paulo, one of them with a great defense by goalkeeper Mateus. The first good chance from Palmeiras came after 20 minutes, when João Pedro hit the post.

Shortly after, in a good corner kick from Gabriel Silva, Fabinho took advantage and headed towards the goal, opening the scoring. Then, Mauá had a good shot between the defenders of Verdão, but Beijinho finished badly, taking the game to halftime with an advantage for the green team.

Team improves in the second half, makes mistakes, but wins by rout

On the return of the break, with the entry of Kevin, Palmeiras improved, despite still having defensive scares. After rehearsing in an identical play, Vanderlan crossed to Garcia, who kicked it across, with no chance for the rival goalkeeper, swinging the net and extending the score in Diadema. Alviverde continued to waste scoring chances and miss passes in the offensive sector.

Despite these misconceptions, the team ended up taking advantage of opportunities in the end. First with Vitinho, who took advantage of the defender’s failure and the goalkeeper’s rebound to put 3-0 on the scoreboard. Then it was Kevin’s turn, who hit a beautiful kick and a great goal from outside the area, sealing the 4-0 rout of Palmeiras.

With the result, Palmeiras guarantees classification in the third phase of Copinha, to face Atlético-GO in a place and date yet to be confirmed.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 4 x 0 MAUÁ

Place: José Batista Pereira Fernandes Municipal Stadium, in Diadema (SP)

Date-Time: 1/13/2022 – 15:00

Referee: Kleber Canto dos Santos

Assistants: Marcio Santis Vieira and José Lucas Candido de Souza

Audience/Income: not disclosed

Yellow cards: John Peter (PAL)

red cards: –

goals: Fabinho (30’/Q1) (1-0), Gustavo Garcia (14’/Q2) (2-0), Vitinho (36’/Q2) (3-0) and Kevin (47’/Q2) (4- 0)

PALM TREES: Mateus; Gustavo Garcia (Lucas Sena, at 18’/2ºT), Naves, Lucas Freitas (Ian, at 18’/2ºT) and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Lima (Pedro Lima, at 18’/2ºT) and Luis Guilherme (Vitinho, at 13’/2ºT) ; Giovani, Gabriel Silva (Kevin, at half-time) and João Pedro (Ruan Santos, at 35’/2nd). Technician: Paulo Victor.

MAUÁ: Toribs; Marola, Juninho, Gui and Herik (Índio, at 35’/2ºT); Henrique (Mineiro, at half-time), Marquinhos and Rickelme (Calango, at 35’/2ºT); Caio (Otávio, at 26’/T2), Beijinho (Kassapinha, at half-time) and Sidgol (Alec, at 16’/2nd). Technician: Betinho.