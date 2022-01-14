Study finds surefire food to reduce fat levels

THE high cholesterol, also known as hypercholesterolemia, is a condition in which a person has a high level of LDL, or bad cholesterol, in the organism. For health, this poses a huge risk. However, a powerful food can help to reduce body fat levels and generate significant well-being results.

According to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the litter It is an excellent agent in the fight against cholesterol. The food is capable of reducing LDL and total fat levels by 5%. The suggestion is consume two apples a day to obtain an improvement in health, especially for those with hypercholesterolemia.

Discovering the Power of the Apple

Those responsible for the study analyzed about 40 people, between men and women, with an average age of 51 years. The selected participants had a healthy diet, however, without focusing on weight loss. The group was compared to another, who also ate healthily. The difference between them was the inclusion of two apples on the menu.

After eight weeks, the researchers found that, in fact, there was a reduction in total and LDL cholesterol levels. As a justification for this result, the scientists attributed the phenolic compounds (antioxidants), in addition to the high fiber content, found in the apple.

A reduction in the vascular adhesion molecule was also observed, responsible for inducing the formation of fatty plaque and causing clogging of the arteries.

Remembering that, in addition to genetic factors, a diet rich in fat, associated with a sedentary lifestyle, smoking and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, contribute to the increase in cholesterol. Regular visits to the doctor are essential and prevent further complications in the future.