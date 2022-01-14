Sunflower oil is a powerful 3 in 1: health, skin and hair: learn how to use it and see the benefits

Do you know the powers of Sunflower oil? If you don’t, you don’t know what you’re missing as it’s a great compound for your overall skin and hair health. So, check out this Thursday, January 13, here at Casa e Agro, from the Tecno Noticias website, how to use this compound and what benefits it can bring.

Sunflower is a plant that generates several types of food, including seeds, oil and even honey. In addition, it has a beautiful, yellow flower that gives the name of the plant, after all, it always rotates towards the sun. However, find out today which is the 3 in 1 that Sunflower oil can provide your body. Take note!

Read more: Discover now how to plant sprouting chayote: hacks for you to grow at home

3 in 1: Benefits of sunflower oil

The oil extracted from this flower is rich in triacylglycerols (98 to 99%) and has a high content of unsaturated acids (about 83%). These compounds do a lot of good things for your body. Check out!

1.Regenerate tissues

First of all, this oil has a lot of vitamin E and this helps to regenerate tissues throughout the body. Therefore, it is responsible for the quality of bones, muscles and nerves and also makes maintenance.

2.Improves skin quality

Another important benefit of this oil concerns skin nutrition. After all, the compounds soften, hydrate and help in the healing process of this entire structure.

3. Moisturizes the hair

Finally, this oil can also be used abundantly on the hair. In this way, it helps in the repair of broken wires, moisturizes and nourishes, also preventing hair loss.

See too: How to Organize Home for Good Energy in the New Year: Learn the Feng Shui Technique

How to use sunflower oil

Now that you know the benefits of this amazing compound, you need to learn how to use it. So, check out these 3 usage tips to get the best out of oil.

1.Apply to the skin as a moisturizer

First, you can use the oil as a moisturizer. In this sense, apply a small portion in a region or along the body and massage, spreading very well.

2.Use in recipes

For oil ingestion, the ideal is to use in recipes. However, be careful not to overheat, as this can lead to the loss of properties that are good for you.

3.Add to hair moisturizer

Finally, you can add a few drops or a spoon of the oil to moisturizing hair creams. That is, apply the cream, stir well and spread through the hair. Then let it act for a few minutes and rinse well.

THE Sunflower oil it’s all good and you have several ways to include it in your day-to-day. So, follow these tips on how to use and enjoy all the benefits to the fullest. Your health will thank you!

It may interest you: Learn how to prepare a garlic bread and surprise everyone with this homemade dish