‘Superfungo’: second case of Candida auris is confirmed in Pernambuco | Pernambuco

The second case of the “superfungus” Candida auris in Pernambuco was confirmed this Thursday (13) by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to the State Department of Health (SES-PE), this is a 70-year-old woman admitted for neurological reasons at Hospital da Restauração, in the Derby neighborhood, in Recife, on November 24.

The first case in the state of the drug-resistant “superfungus” responsible for hospital infections was confirmed by Anvisa on Wednesday (12), of a 38-year-old man who has already been discharged from the same hospital. A third patient with an exam suggestive of Candida auris is still under investigation.

THE woman who had the result released this Thursday died on January 5th as a result of neurological problems and, despite having the fungus, did not show symptoms, according to the secretary. The finding of the fungus was made through an examination carried out by the Special Laboratory of Mycology of the Escola Paulista de Medicina (LEMI – Unifesp).

In a note, Anvisa explained that, although only two cases have been confirmed, it can be considered that this is the third outbreak of Candida auris in Brazil, since the definition of an outbreak is not only a large number of cases, but also “the emergence of a new microorganism in the epidemiology of a country or even a health service”.

The discovery of the presence of the “superfungus” Candida auris in HR patients was performed by microbiologist Camylla Carvalho de Melo. She explained that the identification was made in a routine examination (see video above).

The suspected case that remains under investigation is a 46-year-old man admitted to the trauma emergency for another cause on December 13. On Wednesday he was in the ICU and had no symptoms related to the fungus infection.

As it is resistant to virtually all existing drugs, it has come to be classified by experts as a “superfungus”. Without expert analysis, it can be confused with many other common types.

According to Anvisa, the transmission mechanism is still unknown, and it is believed to be through contact with contaminated surfaces or equipment.

According to SES-PE, the Pernambuco State Infection Prevention and Control Coordination was notified and provided guidance on the implementation of an action plan to prevent the spread of microorganisms.

There was also training with the service’s multidisciplinary team and an action plan was created to reinforce prevention and control measures, with environmental hygiene, hand hygiene, systematic monitoring of contacts and isolation of suspected cases.

In addition, Anvisa reported that the national task force was activated and several surveillance, monitoring, prevention and control actions were intensified.

The concern about Candida auris, according to Anvisa, is that it is an emerging fungus that represents a serious threat to public health due to its resistance to drugs commonly used to treat infections (see video above).

Studies show that up to 90% of patients with Candida auris are resistant to fluconazole, amphotericin B or echinocandins. In addition, the fungus can cause bloodstream infection and be fatal, especially in immunocompromised individuals or those with comorbidities.

THE Candida auris it can remain viable for weeks or months in the environment and is resistant to many disinfectants. It also has a propensity to cause outbreaks due to the difficulty of identification by routine laboratory methods and the difficult elimination of the contaminated environment.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) published an epidemiological alert in October 2016, due to reports of outbreaks of Candida auris in health services in Latin America, recommending the adoption of prevention and control measures.

The first positive case Candida auris in Brazil was notified to Anvisa on December 7, 2020 in a patient admitted to a hospital in Salvador, Bahia. It was the first of an outbreak with 15 cases, which resulted in two deaths.

In December 2021, Anvisa received notification of another outbreak in a public hospital in Salvador from the confirmation of the fungus in a man. After confirmation, another ten patients were detected with Candida auris in Bahia.