Take-Two may have delivered data

Take-Two may have delivered the possible release forecast for GTA 6. In the financial report released on Monday (10), in addition to the acquisition of Zynga for $ 12.7 billion, an expected annual growth of 14% until 2024 pointed out by analysts suggests the launch of a major IP from Rockstar. So, would this period be the window for the new game?

According to the portal Axios, a similar movement happened close to the reveal of GTA V. According to Doug Cretz, senior manager at Cowen, a company focused on analyzing the games market, Rockstar anticipated $9 billion in game-related transaction bookings. Following this lead, the report sought the testimony of an expert from Jefferies, a company with a reputation for dealing with finance and market strategies, who said the following:

There are few titles that can offer financial management such confidence for such a sure guidance. We believe at least one Rockstar IP is set to release in fiscal 2024.

This information matches other predictions for the release of GTA 6. Jason Schreier, a journalist at Bloomberg, and Tom Henderson, an insider recognized by the community, believe in a premiere planned only for 2024 or 2025.

GTA 6 release may be the only one for the current generation

Rockstar, according to leaker “AcctNgt”, has not prepared many games for the new generation of games. The release of GTA 6 may be the only publisher project to debut in the next few years. Understand!